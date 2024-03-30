Man shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg

A man was shot in Wilkinsburg on Friday night.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the intersection of Montier Street and Park Avenue at 9:59 p.m.

Police say the man was shot in the chest multiple times.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated and in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Allegheny County Police by calling 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

