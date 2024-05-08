Man shot multiple times on ritzy Brooklyn block

A man was shot multiple times by a gunman who took off in a getaway car waiting nearby in a posh Brooklyn neighborhood, police sources said.

The 20-year-old victim was chased to Kent Ave. near South 9th St. in Williamsburg just before 7:40 p.m., cops and sources said.

A witness getting home and parking his car on the street lined with luxury apartments hit the brakes when the victim ran toward him.

“I saw the gentleman get shot down right in front of my vehicle,” Alexander Durante told the Daily News. “He was facedown and I saw the blood coming from his body.”

The victim — shot in the torso, chin and right foot — tried to get up as the shooter took off.

“The gunman ran down to South 9th St., where a car was waiting for him,” said Durante, 40. “It had a big sound like a muscle car and it sped away.”

Medics rushed the man to Bellevue Hospital, where he was expected to survive.

There were no arrests as police continued to investigate.