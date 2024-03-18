Man shot multiple times in northwest Charlotte dies from injuries: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man lost his life in the second of two deadly shootings early Sunday morning in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Bradford Drive in northwest Charlotte just after 5 a.m. on Sunday, March 18. Officers were sent to the area for an Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Injury call.

Authorities say they arrived to find a man shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead before he could be taken to a hospital.

This shooting happened within minutes of another deadly shooting at a Cookout on Sunset Road in which a woman died.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a CMPD homicide detective. Detective Moran is the lead investigator in the case. To leave information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

