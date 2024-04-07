Man shot multiple times in Cocoa: Detectives searching for suspect

COCOA — A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times and seriously wounded late Saturday in a city neighborhood, Cocoa police said Sunday.

No suspects were arrested and Cocoa police continued to actively search for the shooter overnight Saturday.

Cocoa police are investigating a shooting incident.

Police were called about 6:30 p.m. Saturday to the 900 block of Bristol Drive to investigate reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and found the man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Paramedics had the man airlifted to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne.

“The victim’s condition is unknown,” Yvonne Martinez, spokesperson for the agency, said Sunday. Police did not disclose the man's identity or any additional information about the shooting, including motive.

An investigation is ongoing.

