Man shot in Moran Prairie taken to hospital, then booked into jail on multiple felonies

Mar. 20—A man who was shot in the leg in a domestic violence incident Wednesday in the Moran Prairie area has been charged with burglary, kidnapping and assault, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded at about 9:40 a.m. to the alleged assault near 57th Avenue and Palouse Highway in Moran Prairie, they said.

A woman called saying her ex-boyfriend, 42-year-old Nicholas S. Taylor, without permission, walked into the home where the victim was visiting. Taylor, armed with a hammer, grabbed the victim by the arm and tried to force her to leave with him, the release said.

She broke free from Taylor and a man who the woman was visiting shot Taylor, striking him in the leg. The man feared for his and the victim's safety, the sheriff's office said.

Taylor allegedly fled the area in his vehicle.

At about 9:45 a.m., an ambulance crew advised they were contacted in a parking lot at 57th Avenue and Regal Street by the wounded Taylor. Taylor was taken to the hospital.

The woman had obtained a domestic violence protection order against Taylor, who reportedly lives in the Tri-Cities area.

The woman and the man who fired the shot were released without charges.

After being treated and released from the hospital, Taylor was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and violation of a protection order with assault.