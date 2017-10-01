Man shot dead at Marseille train station after killing two women in 'terror' attack

This is the moment armed police shot dead the attacker at Marseille train station - Credit: Newzulu / Alamy Live News

Two women were killed at Marseille’s main railway station on Sunday by a man armed with a knife who reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” (God is great) before being shot dead by soldiers.

A police source said it was probably a “terrorist attack” and anti-terrorism prosecutors have taken charge of the investigation.

Samia Ghali, a local senator, urged the public to be vigilant against attacks. “At any time, in any place, the threat may return,” she said.

Police have evacuated the railway station and advised the public to avoid the area.

Armed police swooped on the scene at Marseille train station. A police source said it was probably a "terrorist attack"

French police officers cordon off the area outside Marseille's main train station

One of the women killed had her throat cut and the other was stabbed, a police source said.

The attacker also injured several people, according to local reports.

Dominique, a tearful witness, described how the attacker grabbed one of his victims from behind and slit her throat. “She couldn’t have seen a thing,” she told CNews television.

“She was lying in a poll blood as I ran away,” she said. “I heard two shots fired. It must have been the soldiers."

The interior minister, Gérard Collomb, will travel to Marseille “immediately”, his office announced.

Police have evacuated the station and sealed off entrances and access roads.

Armed French police on the stairs leading to the Saint-Charles main train station in Marseille, southern France

A police source said the assailant was armed with “at least two knives”.