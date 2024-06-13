Man shot in the leg during argument at Mandarin apartment complex, Jacksonville police say

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in Mandarin on Thursday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 12000 block of San Jose Boulevard, which is between Loretto and Orange Picker roads.

The man and the person who shot him got into an argument, which led to the shooting, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Police are still investigating, but said the man and the person who shot him have a domestic relationship.

Officers detained the person who shot the man and believe there is no further danger to the community.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or they can email JSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.org, or they can contact Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

