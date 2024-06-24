Man shot in the leg in Decatur, police investigating

The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a person shot call that occurred just after 6 p.m., officials say.

Police say they responded to the 4200 block of Mercer Road around 6:42 p.m. to a person shot call.

When they arrived, police say they found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officials say a motive is currently unknown, however, a suspect has been identified. Police have not yet specified if they know where the suspect is or if they have been located.

The investigation is ongoing.

