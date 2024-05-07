Man dies after being shot several times in southwest Atlanta park
A man who was shot and critically injured in southwest Atlanta Monday afternoon has died, police said.
The shooting happened on Cleveland Ave. near a community library just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Police said they arrived at the scene and found the 37-year-old victim. He had been shot several times.
He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
The man has not been identified.
Police did not say what led up to the shooting or if anyone was in custody.
