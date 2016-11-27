Man Shot and Killed His Wife, 8-Week-Old Baby, and Mother Before Turning the Gun on Himself

A father and husband shot his wife, 8-week-old baby, and his mother in an Alaska hotel room Friday before turning the gun on himself.

Police said they responded to a call at the Fairbanks hotel regarding a “suspicious circumstance,” and when they arrived they found a man crying in the hallway and four bodies inside of a Hampton Inn hotel room.

The man crying was reportedly a family member but police said he was not involved.

Police have identified the individuals as 54-year-old Linda Hutton, 22-year-old Emily McDonald, 22-year-old McKay Hutton and 8-week-old Teagan Hutton.

"They're a family, all related," Officer Doug Welborn told adn.com.

The shooting happened shortly before police arrived, police said.

Police said McKay Hutton shot his three family members and then committed suicide, but a motive is still under investigation.

Police also said that no drugs or alcohol appear to be involved.

According to Facebook, the married couple recently welcomed baby Teagan and have been together for a while.

Police said a single firearm was recovered in the room.

