Man shot, killed while driving on I-20 has been named

The man who was shot and killed while driving down I-20 has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office.

Early April 1, Phuoc Dinh Le, 32 of Longview, Texas, had slowed while driving westbound on I-20 at the Fairfield Ave. exit as Shreveport police worked a accident.

Another vehicle passed by shooting Le in the abdomen. Le was transported to Ochsner LSU Health where he died at 2:22 a.m.

Le's death marks the 19th homicide in Shreveport.

According to the coroner's office, his death remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

More: Nude woman attacks Shreveport police officer, security guard takes action

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Texas man identified as victim in Shreveport I-20 shooting death