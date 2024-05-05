Man shot and killed while in car in Gage Park

CHICAGO — A man was killed Sunday morning after he was shot while he was traveling in a car in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 2300 block of West 59th Street.

According to information from the Chicago Police Department, someone fired several shots through the front windshield and shot the man several times.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released yet.

No arrests have been made yet in connection with the homicide.

The incident is still under investigation by Area One detectives and anyone with information should call them.

