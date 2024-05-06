Man shot and killed at Springfield mobile home park identified

Sangamon County Jim Allmon has identified a Springfield man who died in a shooting at a mobile home park in the 1000 block of North Edmond Street in an unincorporated area of Springfield Saturday afternoon.

Michael Newton, 33, died from a gunshot wound to the neck, according to an autopsy performed Monday.

Newton was taken from the scene by ambulance to HSHS St. John's Hospital where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

It wasn't immediately clear if Newton lived in the mobile home park.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said Sunday that the shooting happened outside the trailer. Sheriff's deputies were contacted around 2:50 p.m. Saturday about the shooting.

Campbell said Springfield Police officers located the suspect's vehicle, a red Dodge Ram truck, parked in the 2400 block of Fox Bridge Road at around 6 p.m. Saturday. The truck has been processed, he said.

The suspect was not at the residence at the time, Campbell said, but another witness was interviewed at the sheriff's office. The witness was later released.

Campbell said the shooting could have been related to an earlier disturbance with multiple individuals in the 600 block of North Wesley Street earlier Saturday.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield man shot and killed outside a trailer identified