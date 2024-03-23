Man shot, killed in Southeast identified

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it identified a man who was shot and killed on Friday in Southeast D.C.

MPD said that at about 3:05 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Gainesville St. for the report of the sounds of gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He died there.

The man was identified as 29-year-old Dimitrious Tre’von Brown of Northeast D.C.

MPD is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

