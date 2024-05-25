Man shot, killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said that at about 12:45 a.m., they were dispatched to the 1300 block of Congress Street Southeast for sounds of gunshots.

Crews continue search for man who went missing while swimming in Potomac River

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He died there.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.