Man shot and killed Saturday on west side of Indianapolis, IMPD says

A man died early Saturday after he was shot near the 3800 block of West Michigan Street in Indianapolis, according to police.

Officers of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Southwest District responded to the area at about 1 a.m. after reports a person had been shot. The man died shortly after emergency medical services arrived at the scene, according to police. No additional details about the man were released as of Saturday morning.

People with information about the incident can contact Detective Katie Gourley in the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or katie.gourley@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

