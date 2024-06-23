Man shot and killed Saturday night in Ventura; assailant at large

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that was reported late Saturday night in Ventura.

Police said they received a call around 10:45 p.m., notifying them that a shooting had just occurred in the 100 block of West Simpson Street on the west side of town.

Officers arrived within three minutes and found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the Ventura Police Department said in a news release.

Police along with fire and ambulance crews provided immediate medical attention before the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.

Officers said the initial investigation revealed the assailant approached the victim, who was seated in the passenger seat of a vehicle, shot him and fled on foot. The assailant was described as being dressed entirely in black but no other identifying information was released.

All information indicates this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call 805-650-8010. No arrest had been made as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Identification of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

