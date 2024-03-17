Man shot and killed by police in Salt Lake County domestic violence call

This is a developing story. Stay tuned as ABC4 will update this article as more information becomes available.

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — A man was shot and killed Sunday by police after he allegedly displayed a weapon during a domestic violence call on the border of Taylorsville and Kearns, according to Taylorsville Police.

Police say they responded to a domestic violence call shortly before noon on Sunday. They say they met with a male in the garage of the residence where they “were conversing with him for a little while about the case.”

While police were investigating, the suspect allegedly produced a weapon, which led to police firing their weapons. Officials say more than one officer fired their weapon.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died from his wounds.

An Officer-Involved Critical Incident Team is currently investigating the incident, according to standard protocol.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Utah this weekend. The first took place in Payson Saturday evening after a shoplifting suspect allegedly pulled a knife out when confronted by officers. Police say they attempted to tase the suspect first but were unable to subdue him.

The suspect was taken to a Provo hospital and is now in stable condition, according to police.

