A 45-year-old man was shot and killed in Roselawn on Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at 8 p.m. in the 7600 block of Reading Road, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. They found Rasheen Brown with a gunshot wound.

Cincinnati Fire Department attempted life-saving measures but Brown died, according to police.

Police have not released any suspect or arrest information in the shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CPD's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man shot and killed in Roselawn on Sunday