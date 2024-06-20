Man shot and killed by Pueblo police after allegedly firing gun at officers

A man was shot and killed by Pueblo police officers Wednesday evening after police say he fired a gun at police officers.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of West U.S. Highway 50 at approximately 7:45 p.m. on a report of a man with a weapon, according to an early Thursday morning news release from the Pueblo Police Department.

Police say they found the suspect in a vehicle at a business in the 1500 block of West U.S. Highway 50 and made contact with him, at which point “the suspect ignored police commands to show his hands,” according to the release.

“Preliminary information is that the suspect began shooting at officers, officers returned fire, striking the suspect,” the release states. “Medical personnel rendered aid and the suspect was declared deceased on scene.”

No police officers were injured during the incident.

The man who was killed has not yet been publicly identified by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office. The coroner will also render an official determination on the man’s cause and manner of death."

The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the incident, with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office acting as the lead investigative agency.

Pueblo PD spokesperson Sgt. Frank Ortega told the Chieftain that “several” police officers were placed on paid administrative leave, per department protocol in shootings involving police officers.

This is a developing story. Check back at chieftain.com for updates.

