Man shot and killed in Pueblo marks city's ninth homicide of 2024

A man was shot and killed in the 900 block of West 11th Street early Sunday morning and the Pueblo Police Department is investigating his death as a homicide, according to a Sunday news release.

Police responded to the area around 2:45 a.m. after receiving a report that an adult man had been shot. The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified by the county coroner’s office, was declared dead at the scene.

In Sunday’s release, police stated they interviewed several people, but no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim will be officially identified by the county coroner’s office after his next of kin has been notified. The coroner will also determine the man’s official cause and manner of death.

Sunday’s fatal shooting marks the ninth homicide in Pueblo so far in 2024.

The city recorded 27 homicides in 2023, only three of which occurred before March 3.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Pueblo PD dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

