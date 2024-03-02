Man shot, killed in Prichard: PPD

PRICHARD, AL. (WKRG) — A man is dead after a Saturday morning shooting, and Prichard police are calling it a homicide, News 5 has learned.

Police reportedly received a 7 a.m. call about a shooting at a motel on Highway 45 and St. Stephens Road.

Officers responded to O Neal Street, where Abram Mitchell, 46, was found dead, according to sources.

The incident is believed to have happened between 5 and 7 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no one is in custody, News 5 has learned.

