Man shot, killed by police after domestic violence incident identified by coroner

The Franklin County Coroner's Office released the name of a man shot and killed by officers after he shot and killed a 45-year-old woman.

Corey Roach, 50, died in the shooting that happened after 7 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4700 block of McAllister Avenue near Shady Lane Road, one block south of East Main Street.

Nicole Pleasant, 45, was found dead at a home in the 1000 block of Lockwood Drive after the shooting. Police say Roach shot and killed her.

Columbus police use yellow tape to cordon off a crime scene.

Police initially responded to a report of shots fired and a person threatening neighbors with a gun.

Body camera footage showed a neighbor directing officers toward Roach before officers came under gunfire. The two officers returned fire and later found Roach lying on a sidewalk. He was transported to Mount Carmel East hospital and pronounced dead.

No officers were hurt in the shootout.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the fatal shooting, as is the case with any law enforcement officer-involved shooting in the city of Columbus.

Columbus police homicide detectives are investigating Pleasant's death.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Man shot, killed by Columbus police in shootout identified by coroner