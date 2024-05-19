Man shot and killed in Orange County near Disney World, Sheriff’s Office says

A man in his 50s was shot and killed at the Grove Resort and Water Park early Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 14500 block of Grove Resort Avenue around 3:45 a.m. and upon their arrival discovered a man, whom the Sheriff’s Office has not identified, with a gunshot wound.

The man died at the scene and all other parties involved also remained at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office has no additional details at this time but the investigation is active and ongoing.