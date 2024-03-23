Man shot and killed by off-duty police officer during fight at SC Chik-fil-A, SLED says

A man was shot and killed in a local Chik-fil-A by an off-duty police officer, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced Friday.

The off-duty Summerville Police Department officer and 39-year-old Michael O’Neal got into an altercation at a Summerville Chik-fil-A at 1312 North Main Street in Berkeley County on Wednesday.

O’Neal was shot by the officer and died at the scene. The officer was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The police department asked SLED to investigate.

SLED did not not identify the officer involved. However, Summerville Police Chief Douglas Wright named him as Anthony DeLustro who is on paid administrative leave with the department, local news reported. According to the Post and Courier in Charleston, DeLustro was hit by a car. There was no further information about the car.

“This event was a struggle for all who were involved,” Wright said in a statement.

There is an ongoing investigation, so “no other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time,” officials said.

SLED is asking for cell phone video or other video accounts of the conflict to assist with its investigation. Footage can be emailed to tips@sled.sc.gov.