Man shot, killed in northwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was shot and killed in the northwest Las Vegas valley Tuesday night, according to Metro police.

Around 9:22 p.m., police received multiple reports of a man “shot and down” in the 2100 block of Club Pacific Way near Buffalo Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard.

When officers arrived they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived. However, police said there does not appear to be a danger to the public.

No additional details are available at this time.

