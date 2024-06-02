Man who shot and killed Minneapolis police officer identified, authorities say

Authorities have released the name of the man suspected of shooting and killing a Minneapolis police officer this week in the Whittier neighborhood of south Minneapolis.

Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed, 35, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the 2100 block of Blaisdell Avenue, according to a news release from the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office.

Authorities say when police responded Thursday to reports of a double shooting in an apartment building, one officer, Jamal Mitchell, 36, was ambushed and fatally shot. Authorities later found Osman Said Jimale, 32, dead inside an apartment. He had been shot multiple times. Bonney Bowman, spokeswoman for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said that her agency is still waiting on ballistics testing results to confirm whether Mohamed also shot and killed Jimale.

Minneapolis police received the call at 5:15 p.m. Thursday about two people shot inside an apartment at 2221 Blaisdell Ave S.

About a block away from the building, Mitchell stopped to help an injured man, later identified as Mohamed.

“While rendering aid to an injured male, the injured male pulled a gun and assassinated Officer Mitchell and continued to shoot him after he fell to the ground,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said.

Two Minneapolis police officers fired their weapons during the incident. Mohamed was shot and died at the scene.

Mitchell died at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds. Another Minneapolis officer was shot, and has been treated and released from the hospital. A Minneapolis firefighter was also injured. Another man, who the BCA said was a bystander, was shot in his vehicle. He was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Officers searched the apartment building and found Jimale’s body and another person who was injured and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The conditions of the two hospitalized men were not available Saturday night.

Mitchell, of Maple Grove, was a father and was engaged to be married. O’Hara asked people to keep Mitchell’s loved ones and friends in their prayers.

Court records show that along with a trespassing charge and some traffic incidents, Mohamed was convicted of burglary twice — in 2007 and in 2008. There are active warrants for both cases even though he had already been convicted and sentenced. No further details were available in court records.

The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, Law Enforcement Labor Services, and Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association announced Friday that they’ve partnered to collect donations for Mitchell’s family. They said it’s the official and only donation platform verified by the city of Minneapolis and Mitchell’s family, and all proceeds will go to his family.

People can donate at LELS.ORG/benevolent-fund or by mailing a check to the Law Enforcement Labor Services Benevolent Fund, Attention: Officer Mitchell, 2700 Freeway Blvd., Suite 700, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430.

The incident is under investigation by the BCA.

