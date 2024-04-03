Man shot and killed in Millington; suspect arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 32-year-old man was shot to death in Millington on Tuesday, and another man was arrested in his death.

Millington Police responded to a shooting call around 10 a.m. at a house on Bateman Road.

They say when they got there, a suspect told them he’d shot someone inside the house during an argument.

Police entered the house and found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead after fire crews arrived.

Marcel Hutton, 33, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is in custody at 201 Poplar.

