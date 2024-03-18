Man shot, killed after leaving bar early Sunday morning: Akron police

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — One man died following a shooting in Akron early Sunday morning, police reported.

Police said they were initially called to the area of Inman Street and East Archwood Avenue just before 4 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found a man who appeared to be shot a few blocks away.

The man, who police are not yet naming, was taken to Summa Health Akron Campus where he was declared dead.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed the man had left the Pour House Bar on Archwood Avenue that morning and was shot multiple times by “an unknown assailant” who then fled.

“An altercation at the establishment may have proceeded to the fatal shooting,” police said in a report.

An investigation is ongoing. Those who may have information regarding the shooting are asked to reach out to police at 330-375-2490. Anonymous tips can be made to Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

