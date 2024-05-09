Man shot and killed inside MARTA train in downtown Atlanta

MARTA Police are investigating a deadly shooting inside of a MARTA train.

Police said on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. MPD got a call about a person shot on an Eastbound train at the Dome Station.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

MPD responded and tried to save the victim but he died from his injuries.

MPD is searching for the suspect.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.

MPD said it is currently “single tracking” between Five Points and Vine City.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: