Man shot killed inside apartment near 62nd and Georgetown

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported that officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Pebble Way on a report of a shots fired. As police made their way to the scene, dispatchers received an additional call reporting that a person had been shot in the area. When officers arrived at the scene, they initially had difficulty locating a person shot. IMPD indicated that a person eventually approached officers and indicated which apartment unit the person had been shot in. https://cbs4indy.com/news/person-shot-on-northwest-side-of-indianapolis-2/

