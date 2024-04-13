Man shot, killed at house party Friday night on Columbus' Northeast Side, police say

One man is dead after a shooting at a house party on the Northeast Side of Columbus.

Police responded at 11:23 p.m. Friday to the 2000 block of Lisa Drive, according to the Columbus Division of Police. When officers arrived, they found Isaac Price, 36, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Price attended a house party at the location and an argument began, police said. Price was then shot and fatally wounded. Medics pronounced him dead at 11:23 p.m.

The shooting remains under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to contact Columbus police at (614) 581-7112 or SPolgar@ColumbusPolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

bagallion@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Northeast Side house party shooting kills 36-year-old man