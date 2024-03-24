Man shot, killed in Greenville Co.

TechCrunch

Stability AI founder and chief executive Emad Mostaque has stepped down from the top role and the unicorn startup's board, the buzzy firm said Friday night, making it the second hot AI startup to go through major changes this week. Stability AI, which has been backed by investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners and Coatue Management, doesn't have an immediate permanent replacement for the CEO role but has appointed its COO Shan Shan Wong and CTO Christian Laforte as interim co-CEOs, it said in a blog post. Stability AI, which has lost more than half a dozen key talent in recent quarters, said Mostaque is stepping down to pursue decentralized AI.