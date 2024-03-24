Man shot, killed in Greenville Co.
Man shot, killed in Greenville Co.
The madness continues with Second Round games in the men's NCAA tournament today.
The madness continues with the Second Round of the women's NCAA tournament today. Are you ready to tune in?
Creighton outscored Oregon 15-2 in the second OT.
The madness continues with Second Round games in the men's NCAA tournament today.
Super-sleek and secure, this winner comes in 25 colors and has RFID-blocking tech.
The First Round of the women's NCAA tournament continues today. Are you ready to tune in?
Stability AI founder and chief executive Emad Mostaque has stepped down from the top role and the unicorn startup's board, the buzzy firm said Friday night, making it the second hot AI startup to go through major changes this week. Stability AI, which has been backed by investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners and Coatue Management, doesn't have an immediate permanent replacement for the CEO role but has appointed its COO Shan Shan Wong and CTO Christian Laforte as interim co-CEOs, it said in a blog post. Stability AI, which has lost more than half a dozen key talent in recent quarters, said Mostaque is stepping down to pursue decentralized AI.
Braylon Edwards came to the defense of the elderly man on March 1.
Prosecutors say everyone who fired a gun at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade has now been charged. Three adults face murder charges.
A Chinese ministry uploads pictures and specs on the four-door Mini Aceman, the electric successor to the Mini Clubman. It's due here in 2025.
Are you ready for March Madness? The First Round continues this Friday.
Are you ready for March Madness? The First Round continues this Friday.
Microsoft's latest gambit to snag much of the human talent from Inflection AI is causing waves this week. The subtext is clear enough: Microsoft doesn't want to run into regulatory oversight in the form of anti-trust action. Regardless of your perspective on such deal-killing, Microsoft seems to have found a way around the matter in this case.
Kampe could've bolted for bigger jobs in the past 40 years. He stuck around and delivered one of the most memorable March Madness upsets.
The USMNT ultimately beat Jamaica 3-1, but trailed for 94 minutes, and very nearly lost.
Experts say transplants like this could someday help solve the ongoing organ shortage.
Welcome to TechCrunch Crypto, formerly known as Chain Reaction. This week, Starbucks killed its Odyssey NFT program that was launched in 2022, Solana continued to see memecoin momentum and India faces more challenges with the crypto space as government agencies crack down on it. This week the crypto market prices were lower, but still relatively strong compared to previous months.
A few of our recommended accessories from Logitech are on sale during the Big Spring Sale at Amazon.
If you ask text-to-image generators like DALL-E to create a menu for a Mexican restaurant, you might spot some appetizing items like “taao,” “burto” and “enchida” amid a sea of other gibberish. Meanwhile, when a friend tried to use Instagram’s AI to generate a sticker that said “new post,” it created a graphic that appeared to say something that we are not allowed to repeat on TechCrunch, a family website. “Image generators tend to perform much better on artifacts like cars and people’s faces, and less so on smaller things like fingers and handwriting,” said Asmelash Teka Hadgu, co-founder of Lesan and a fellow at the DAIR Institute.
The actor credits this 4-product thickening system with restoring her lovely locks.