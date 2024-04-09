Man shot and killed in Fresno. Police say the suspect fled from the scene

A man was shot and killed late Monday afternoon in Fresno.

Police said the shooting happened at 4:20 p.m. at 9th Street, near McKinley Avenue.

Officers responded and found a man in his 30s who had a gunshot wound. He was later taken to a local hospital where he died..

Police said the suspect fled on foot.

The motive to the shooting is being investigated by detectives.

Detectives are canvassing for surveillance video to see what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.