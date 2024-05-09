Man shot and killed at Fresno apartment complex, police say. It’s 13th homicide of year

A man was gunned down Thursday morning at a southeast Fresno apartment complex.

Officers responded to the shooting around 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired at the 4500 block East Hamilton Avenue, near Chance avenue by The Big Fresno Fair.

Officers found a man in his mid-20s with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It was Fresno’s 13th intentional homicide of 2024, according to Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes.

Officers are canvassing for surveillance video. Cervantes said one person reported that there was a victim and did not provide officers with details.

It’s unknown of the suspect description and if they fled on foot or in a vehicle, Cervantes said.

It is believed the victim lived in the apartment complex, Cervantes said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

Police are investigating Fresno, California’s 13th murder after a man was shot and killed on Thursday, May 9, 2024.