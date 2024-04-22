Man shot and killed by Easley police at Walmart after disturbance call

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after law enforcement fatally shot a man at a Walmart in Easley Sunday night.

According to Lt. Ashley Anderson, spokesperson for the Easley Police Department, officers responded to the Walmart at 115 Rolling Hills Circle at around 7:00 p.m. Sunday night after receiving a call about a suspect causing "a disturbance" inside the store."While responding, officers received additional information that the suspect was armed with a weapon. Once on the scene, officers located the suspect and attempted to de-escalate the situation. During the incident, at least one officer fired their duty weapon," Anderson said in her release to the Greenville News.

The man killed during the incident was Shawn Elrod, 33, of Easley, according to the Pickens County Coroner's Office. Elrod was pronounced dead on-scene.Anderson said the scene was "quickly secured" and SLED has taken over the investigation. Renee Wunderlich, spokesperson for SLED, confirmed the agency is investigating the incident.

