Man shot, killed during his birthday celebration in central Ohio; suspect arrested

A man was shot and killed during his birthday celebration in eastern Columbus early Saturday morning.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 4000 block of Vineshire Drive around 12:35 a.m. on a report of a shooting, our news partners at WBNS-TV reported.

When police arrived, they found 34-year-old Tyler Goins suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Goins was with two other men celebrating his 34th birthday and had been drinking when an argument reportedly happened, according to police.

During the argument, police say one of the men allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot at Goins. The man was identified as 30-year-old Al’Saiah Griffin.

Griffin left the scene after the shooting but later surrendered to police at the urging of his family members.

He is no charged with murder in the death of Goins and is being held at Franklin County Jail.

Police are still working to identify the third man know as “Bookie.”

Anyone with any information on the incident or who may know the identity of “Bookie” is asked to call 614-645-2558 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).







