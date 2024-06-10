Man shot, killed by deputy during scuffle at eastern NC hospital

A deputy shot and killed a man Monday morning at a hospital in eastern North Carolina, WTVD reports.

It happened before 6 a.m. at UNC Healthcare Johnston in the town of Clayton.

WTVD reports the deputy was a member of the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office told WTVD the deputy shot the man and he died at the scene. They said the deputy was leaving the hospital in his patrol car when he was confronted by a man who tried to take his gun.

A struggle began and the deputy was able to get his gun back before he shot the man, killing him.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released, WTVD reports.

The deputy involved is on administrative leave with pay. His identity was not released.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

