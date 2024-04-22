Man shot, killed on Day Place in Rochester identified

Rochester police have identified a man shot and killed on Day Place on Sunday.

Police said 35-year-old Ricky Elliot, of Rochester, was shot and killed after an altercation in the street. Officers responded to a report of gunfire around 2:15 am on Sunday. Upon arrival, they discovered Elliot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Despite efforts to save him, Elliot died at Strong Memorial Hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation and there are no suspects in custody, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Ricky Elliot was shot and killed on Day Place in Rochester NY