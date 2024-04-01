Man shot, killed on Colfax; police investigating as homicide

DENVER (KDVR) — A man is dead after a shooting on Colfax Avenue Sunday night.

The Denver Police Department said the man was found near Colfax Avenue and Downing Street.

He was taken to the hospital where police said he was pronounced dead.

Deadly hit-and-run in Westminster may have been intentional, police say; Medina Alert issued

The case is being investigated as a homicide and investigators are working to develop suspect information.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

No further information was immediately available but FOX31 has a crew headed to the scene to get more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.