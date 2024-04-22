Man shot and killed in car on Goodfellow near I-70

ST. LOUIS — A man is dead following a shooting in north St. Louis, and authorities are actively searching for the suspect. The incident occurred just south of I-70 at Goodfellow and Windham, with police receiving the alert just before 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police say that several shots were fired, and a 53-year-old man was struck multiple times, including in the head, while inside a car. The scene featured a dark-colored sedan with a shattered back window that appeared to have bullet holes, as well as a red truck with evidence markers inside, indicating items like shell casings.

The man was declared dead at the scene, and homicide detectives are working on this case. As of this morning, police have not identified any suspects or established a motive for the shooting.

The victim’s name has yet to be released. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the police.

