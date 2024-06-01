Man shot and killed in his car in front of children, Stockton police say

A man was shot and killed while sitting in a car with two young children, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday on Tilden Park Street and Houston Avenue, which is near the Van Buskirk Golf Course in south Stockton.

Officers who responded to a call about the shooting found the 26-year-old man in the car suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released, pending notification of family by the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Homicide detectives were then called to take over the investigation. Detectives and evidence technicians worked through the night to process the scene and gather evidence, according to police.

The children who were in the car at the time of the shooting were 5 and 6 years old. One of them was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Glass shards or shrapnel possibly caused the child's injuries, police said.

Police could not confirm the children's relationship with the victim.

At this point in the investigation, police said there is no known motive or releasable suspect information.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also submit a tip at stocktoncrimestoppers.org. Tips that lead to an arrest can have a reward of up to $10,000.

The man's death marks the 25th reported homicide in Stockton this year. That compares to 27 homicides at the same time last year.

