Argument on SEPTA bus leads to deadly Philadelphia shooting in Oxford Circle, police say
Police said the suspect shot the victim immediately after both of them got off of the bus
Jalen Brunson landed awkwardly after taking a shot on the Knicks' first possession of the game on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland.
Houston nearly blew a 15-point second half lead Saturday night in Oklahoma.
Oliveira seems due for a Performance of the Night bonus, too.
'Makes cleanup so very easy,' wrote one happy fan.
Have one of these handy for those just-in-case situations.
The construction sector is known for its slow embrace of technology. Zacua Ventures has launched its inaugural $56 million fund targeting early-stage construction technology startups, backed by 19 of the construction sector’s biggest corporations. The limited partner group includes Procore, a provider of construction management software; Volvo, a manufacturer of trucks, buses and construction equipment; and sustainable construction materials company Cemex.
The family of a missing American couple whose yacht was hijacked by three escaped prisoners in Grenada is still holding out hope that they’ll be found alive even as police say they are probably dead.
The Lakers shot just eight free throw attempts in Sunday’s loss to the Suns, which matches a season low.
Today, KKR added to that growing total when it announced it was going to acquire Broadcom’s end user computing business for $4 billion. You may recall that Broadcom spent $61 billion to buy VMware last year and has been looking to recoup some of the high price tag ever since. Almost immediately, Broadcom began slashing costs, starting with laying off over 2,000 VMware employees, just a week after the deal was official.
Shell closes all of its retail hydrogen filling stations in California, reducing the number of H2 filling points to about 55 -- roughly 35 of them open.
If hammering out a trade isn't working out in your fantasy league, try picking up one of these free agents to bolster your roster.
Neutral and beautiful, this well-priced container is an elegant solution for organizing any surface.
Dani Alves was sentenced to four years and six months in prison for the Dec. 2022 assault.
Highsmith was driving home at night when he struck a man and a car on the road.
A coalition of international law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.K.’s National Crime Agency, have disrupted the operations of the notorious LockBit ransomware gang. LockBit's dark web leak site — where the group publicly lists its victims and threatens to leak their stolen data unless a ransom demand is paid — was replaced with a law enforcement notice on Monday. Since it first emerged as a ransomware operation in late 2019, LockBit has become one of the world’s most prolific cybercrime gangs, targeting victims around the world and netting millions of dollars in extorted ransom payments.
The U.S. government has sanctioned two key members of LockBit, the Russian-speaking hacking and extortion gang accused of launching ransomware attacks against victims across the U.S. and internationally. In a post on Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury confirmed it is sanctioning two Russian nationals, Artur Sungatov and Ivan Gennadievich Kondratiev. Sungatov and Kondratiev were separately indicted by U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday for their alleged involvement with LockBit.
In today's edition: The death of the one-handed backhand, college football's "farm system," the future of Presidents' Day Weekend, Baker's Dozen, and more.
The stories you need to start your day: Chiefs pay tribute to Kansas City victims, Trump’s big hearings and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 is in the books, so its time for the annual event's winners and losers.
Roam, an EV startup based in Kenya, has raised $24 million in a Series A round, including up to $10 million debt commitment from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), to scale the production of electric motorcycles and buses. The investment comes as Roam doubles down on the assembly of its Move bus model, launched last year, months after the company set up a new and larger motorcycle assembly plant. "The goal this year is to increase and get stability in terms of production to meet demand,” said Albin Wilson, Roam chief product and strategy officer.