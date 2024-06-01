Man shot in head standing near his Central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot in the head early Saturday morning while standing near the doorway of his own home, the Fresno Police Department says.

Officers say they were advised of a report of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. via a single-round ShotSpotter alert in Fresno at Lewis Avenue and Thesta Street.

Police arrived to find a man in his 20’s suffering from a gunshot wound above his shoulders.

At this point in the investigation, police say he lived at the residence where the shooting occurred.

The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say witnesses and family members are cooperating and the investigation is ongoing.

No information has been shared to this point regarding suspect information or motive.

If anyone has information on this case, they are asked to call the Fresno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 559-621-7000.

