Man shot in the head in Englewood neighborhood, suspect in custody

On Thursday a man was rushed to a local hospital after being shot in the head.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded at around 4 p.m. to the area of 5600 Barnhill Dr. for a reported shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said a man in his 40s suffered gunshot wounds to the head and stomach. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

During its initial investigation, JSO determined that the victim was sitting in a parked vehicle. The suspect approached and fired a handgun several times, striking the victim.

READ: Closed for business; Nassau County Sheriff’s Office shuts down meth house in Yulee

The suspect was said to have fled on foot but was apprehended nearby.

Detectives are on the scene canvassing for witnesses and video surveillance.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.