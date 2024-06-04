Man shot in head driving home from SC Chinese restaurant. He continued driving while hurt

A man was shot in the back in of the head while driving home from a Chinese restaurant in the Loris area, according to Horry County Police.

The man was driving home from the restaurant Saturday when he saw a black Honda following him, the police report said. The person driving the Honda then shot at him, hitting him in the back of his head.

The victim continued driving, turning on to S.C. 747 and then on to S.C. 66 headed to North Carolina while the Honda continued to follow him.

Sometime along the drive into North Carolina, the victim lost the black Honda. He stopped and walked up to a woman’s house and explained what happened. She then drove him to McLeod Seacoast Hospital, 4000 S.C. 9 East, Little River, where the police were called.

The police report did not say how severe the victim’s injury was but stated that he had a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

As of Tuesday, no one had been arrested for the shooting.