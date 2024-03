A man was shot the head in a Brooklyn subway station during the afternoon rush Thursday, police and sources said.

The victim was on a platform in the Hoyt-Schermerhorn Station in Downtown Brooklyn when he was shot in the head around 4:50 p.m., they added.

Police took the gunman into custody at the scene, according to cops.

It wasn’t immediately clear what condition the victim was in.

This is a developing story and will be updated.