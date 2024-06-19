Man shot after going to wrong address, driving into ‘illegal marijuana farm’ in Butte County

A man was shot in Palermo on Saturday after accidentally pulling into an illegal marijuana farm, the Bute County Sherrif’s Office said.

BCSO dispatch received the adult victim’s call at 11 p.m., reporting he was shot. Deputies found the victim and transported him to a local hospital. He was later transferred by helicopter to an out of area hospital and is in stable condition.

The victim told investigators he was driving to Alta Airosa Drive to meet a family member and was shot when pulling into the driveway Saturday evening.

During a follow-up investigation, detectives determined the driver used a driveway off Dunstone Drive to access the Alta Airosa address. Upon investigation, detectives found a large illegal marijuana grow site on the property where the shooting occurred. The property was connected with two additional properties also containing illegal marijuana farms.

The BCSO SWAT team served a search warrant at the three properties on Tuesday. During the service of the search warrant detectives located a firearm, evidence related to the shooting, and over 1,200 marijuana plants.

Detectives are conducting an on-going investigating into this incident. Community members with more information can call the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Felony Investigations Unit at 530-538-7671.