Man shot in front of Des Moines liquor store during argument, police say

A man was shot in front of a local liquor market in Des Moines after getting into an argument early Tuesday morning, police said.

Des Moines Police Department officers were dispatched to Sahota Food and Liquor Mart, 1805 S.E. 14th St., at about 12:35 a.m. to investigate a shooting, police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

The man had non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the ear and jaw, he said.

Police believe the dispute was just between the two men and there is no danger to the public. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon and police are still investigating the case.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

