Man shot following domestic dispute call at Tacoma mobile home park dies of injuries

A man shot by local law enforcement responding to a domestic dispute call earlier this week has died.

In an update released Friday from the Pierce County Force Investigation team, the man, who was hospitalized, succumbed to his wounds Friday.

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies on the evening of June 18 responded to a domestic dispute call involving family members at 4800 33rd Ave. Ct. E., in Tacoma. After law enforcement arrived on the scene at the mobile home park, deputies reported that “shots were fired, and an adult male was struck,” according to Friday’s update. Medical aid was administered by deputies on the scene until emergency workers arrived for transport.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team, which includes members from various Pierce County law enforcement agencies, was called in for an independent investigation. The involved deputies are on administrative leave per the department’s policy.